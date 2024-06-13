Parkwood LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Parkwood LLC lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,074,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 674,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 175,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

BSX stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,054,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,485. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

