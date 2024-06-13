Parkwood LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Parkwood LLC lowered its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $7.05 on Thursday, reaching $256.53. The company had a trading volume of 223,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,837. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.36 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.44 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

