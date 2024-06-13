Parkwood LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Parkwood LLC lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 1.5% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $15,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,476,000 after acquiring an additional 164,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.28. 1,696,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,584. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $119.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

