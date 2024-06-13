Parkwood LLC Purchases New Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 108,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000. Parkwood LLC owned 0.08% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,214. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IONS. StockNews.com raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

