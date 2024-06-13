Parkwood LLC Purchases New Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 108,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000. Parkwood LLC owned 0.08% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on IONS. StockNews.com raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.54.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
