Parkwood LLC Reduces Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Parkwood LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,236 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 1.2% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 86,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 496,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 75,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,957,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,676. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $80.86. The company has a market capitalization of $246.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.