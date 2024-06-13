Parsifal Capital Management LP Has $160.11 Million Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,893 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises about 11.0% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned 3.69% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $160,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 24.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HGV. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

In related news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HGV traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 374,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,388. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

