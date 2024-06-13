Parsifal Capital Management LP Has $41.87 Million Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,675,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,363 shares during the period. CCC Intelligent Solutions comprises 2.9% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $41,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCCS. Alfreton Capital LLP bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $15,084,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 143,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 101,348 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 1,325,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 189,677 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,155,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 224,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $475,750,798.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,812,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,572,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 239,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $2,841,481.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $475,750,798.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,812,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,572,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,803,322 shares of company stock worth $698,428,993 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,517. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCCS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

