Parsifal Capital Management LP Sells 1,459,337 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Parsifal Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,459,337 shares during the period. Nutanix comprises approximately 4.3% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned 0.55% of Nutanix worth $63,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,067,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,923,000 after buying an additional 41,640 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $4,046,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $6,091,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,506 shares of company stock worth $6,668,188. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Trading Down 1.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,295. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -758.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.77.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

