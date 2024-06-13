Patient Capital Management LLC Has $20.97 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Patient Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,036 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 254,658 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $20,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $117,585,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,961 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $27,928,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,627.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $22,937,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $14.87. 10,987,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,564,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.08. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

