Patient Capital Management LLC Has $42.70 Million Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Patient Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,363,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046,091 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy accounts for about 2.3% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Kosmos Energy worth $42,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,646,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,068,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.39. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $8.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $419.14 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOS. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

