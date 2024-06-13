Patient Capital Management LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Patient Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,533,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up 2.7% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $50,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269,849 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,086 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $1,824,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $2,447,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 625,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 135,121 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.90. 9,577,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,103,625. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.