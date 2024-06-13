Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.52

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 34242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

PDCO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

