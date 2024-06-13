Pax Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $135.80 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $135.80 million and $4.06 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001657 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 135,769,151 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

