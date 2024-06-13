Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,545,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 873,819 shares.The stock last traded at $12.08 and had previously closed at $11.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PYCR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.35 million. Analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,682,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,474,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,974,000 after buying an additional 237,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after buying an additional 422,785 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,611.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 408,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 79,976 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Stories

