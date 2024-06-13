PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 0.2%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $146.85 and last traded at $148.11. Approximately 2,468,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 8,941,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.33 and a 200 day moving average of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

