Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives $44.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. CIBC increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.65%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

