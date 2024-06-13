Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$150,103.04 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total value of C$150,103.04.

Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Todd Burdick sold 24,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$343,200.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

TSE PEY opened at C$15.32 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$10.38 and a one year high of C$15.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEY shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

