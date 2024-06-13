Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$150,103.04 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total value of C$150,103.04.
Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Todd Burdick sold 24,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$343,200.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance
TSE PEY opened at C$15.32 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$10.38 and a one year high of C$15.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
