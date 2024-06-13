Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.41. Approximately 11,513,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 41,415,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Get Pfizer alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMS Capital Management increased its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 102,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $1,628,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in Pfizer by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 180,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.