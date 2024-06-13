Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Up 529.8% in May

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, an increase of 529.8% from the May 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

FENG remained flat at $2.65 on Thursday. 3,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,271. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

