Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 0.5% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.56.

NYSE NSC traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.84. 841,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

