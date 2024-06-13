Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $14.51 Million Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,149 shares during the period. CONSOL Energy accounts for 1.0% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $14,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 866.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CEIX remained flat at $98.90 during midday trading on Thursday. 269,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,815. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $114.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,256,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

