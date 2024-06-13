Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ SQFTP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

Presidio Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.39%.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

