Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 9,879,524 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.31% of Bank of America worth $3,502,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,734,407,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,056 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Bank of America by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338,679 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.26. 39,367,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,062,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

