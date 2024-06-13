Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $1,940,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 506,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 87,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MMC traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $209.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,372. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.05. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.66 and a 52-week high of $211.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

