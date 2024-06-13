Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 888,621 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,387,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 888,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.63% of Weyerhaeuser worth $1,682,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,013 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,972 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $36,237,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $24,348,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,687. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.