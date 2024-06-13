Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of Rivian Automotive worth $2,277,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,704 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 89,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,027 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $55,408,000 after acquiring an additional 631,397 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 41,236 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 28,568,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,743,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

