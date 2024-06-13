Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.56 Billion Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.61% of Boeing worth $2,560,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 45,683 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.66. 4,199,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,729,273. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.01. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

