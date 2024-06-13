Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.66 Billion Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,227,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575,955 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.82% of Philip Morris International worth $2,655,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.95. 4,264,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,677. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.