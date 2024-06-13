Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.82% of Intuitive Surgical worth $5,726,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $422.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.95 and a 200 day moving average of $373.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $428.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,997 shares of company stock worth $8,928,641 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

