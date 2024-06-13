Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,553,392 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.5% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.73% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $4,079,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

AMD traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.90. The stock had a trading volume of 44,389,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,488,305. The company has a market capitalization of $258.45 billion, a PE ratio of 235.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

