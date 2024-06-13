Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Short Interest Down 37.5% in May

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Procure Space ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Procure Space ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $16.01. 2,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,124. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. Procure Space ETF has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $20.50.
About Procure Space ETF
