Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 18,801 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,941,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,212,000 after buying an additional 60,965 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 953.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 335,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after buying an additional 303,622 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,397,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 430,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after buying an additional 29,276 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.76.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.54. 11,975,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,114,508. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

