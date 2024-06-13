Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 59,681 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,681 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Comcast by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after buying an additional 1,854,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Comcast by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $687,947,000 after buying an additional 570,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,513,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,258,096. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

