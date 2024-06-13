Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in KLA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 28.2% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in KLA by 129.3% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.15.

KLAC traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $830.03. 546,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,907. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $725.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $658.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $832.99.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

