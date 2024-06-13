Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.23 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 6.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 19.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Linde by 7.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $5.63 on Thursday, hitting $439.80. 1,649,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.12 and a 200 day moving average of $431.32. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

