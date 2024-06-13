Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 179.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 360,914.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,807,000 after purchasing an additional 151,584 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $8.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $995.78. 418,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,024.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,027.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

