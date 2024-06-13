ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Down 5%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 234,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 775,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PROK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

ProKidney Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $688.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.21.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ProKidney

In related news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 16,438 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $41,259.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $389,536.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 33,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63,251,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,552,303. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,700 and sold 136,117 shares valued at $302,723. 41.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ProKidney by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

