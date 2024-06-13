Prom (PROM) Price Hits $10.08 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, Prom has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for $10.08 or 0.00014915 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $183.89 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,521.41 or 0.99946287 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012240 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.09 or 0.00088944 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 9.92878713 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,352,834.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

