ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Michele Vion Sells 7,778 Shares

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,245.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of ProPetro stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.59. 1,607,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,411. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $924.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.10.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. ProPetro had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,293,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 378,379 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

