PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 295,261 shares during the period. PROS accounts for approximately 2.0% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of PROS worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 804,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 431,793 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 218,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.58. 103,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,792. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.24.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

