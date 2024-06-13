ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 3,159,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 10,532,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOIL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.