Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,171 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Prospect Capital by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,279.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1,149.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,593. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.01. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.70 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

