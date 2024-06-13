Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 6,934 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $65,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after buying an additional 684,749 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after buying an additional 677,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,106,000 after buying an additional 516,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $422.90. 1,121,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,785. The firm has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $428.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,641 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

