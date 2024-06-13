Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 78,773 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of Hilton Worldwide worth $72,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,760. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.92 and a 200 day moving average of $195.46. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.76 and a 12 month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

