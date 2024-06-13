Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 108,315 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after purchasing an additional 859,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.03. 14,135,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,182,502. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Argus decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

