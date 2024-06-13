Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 110,972 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,876 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 110,972 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $55,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in TJX Companies by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,602,412 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $142,422,000 after acquiring an additional 193,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,322 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,510,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,710. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

