Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 157,080 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,080 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.25% of GoDaddy worth $37,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 129,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,261,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,323 shares in the company, valued at $46,118,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,261,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,695 shares of company stock worth $6,537,029. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.14. 1,425,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,573. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $142.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

