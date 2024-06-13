Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 198,776 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 323,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,776 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $47,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,799,000. Georgetown University grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Georgetown University now owns 74,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,616,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,889,000 after acquiring an additional 243,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.41. 4,898,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.18 and its 200-day moving average is $157.35. The company has a market capitalization of $392.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $168.97.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

