Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 756 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,152,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $94,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Comcast by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after buying an additional 1,854,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Comcast by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $687,947,000 after buying an additional 570,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $37.58. 18,513,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,258,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

