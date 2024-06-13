Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,782 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.3% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $169,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $14.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $882.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.46 billion, a PE ratio of 129.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $885.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $784.08 and a 200 day moving average of $715.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at $84,178,955,771.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $462,119,714. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

